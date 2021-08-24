Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

World’s First 3D-Printed Lamborghini Aventador Replica Gets New Paint and Goes for a Drive

techeblog.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleXander Backus may not be able to get his driver’s license yet, but that didn’t stop his father Sterling from 3D-printing a Lamborghini Aventador replica. You may have seen the black-colored version some time ago, and we’re happy to report that it has received a fresh coat of paint to give it an Aventador SVJ-inspired look. Its plastic body panels were manufactured using a 3D printer in numerous sections before being adhered together. Carbon fiber was then added to strengthen the chassis. Read more for two videos and additional information.

www.techeblog.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lamborghini Aventador#3d Printing#Lcd#Mars 2#First 3d Printed#V12#Wilwood#Elegoo#Uv#K Monochrome Lcd#Green Cover#3d#Cnc#Japanese#Dutch#Korean#French#German#Russian#Italian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cars
Related
Buying CarsCarscoops

For $50,000, You Can Pretend Your Pontiac GTO Is A Lamborghini Aventador

The Lamborghini Aventador is a seriously expensive car, but for roughly 10 times less than buying a new one, you could pick up this used replica up for sale on eBay. The listing reveals that this Aventador replica is based on a 2005 Pontiac GTO, also known as a Holden Monaro. It is powered by a 6.0-liter naturally aspirated LS2 V8 that has been upgraded to produce around 500 hp, which is sent through the rear wheels through a standard GM 4L60E automatic transmission.
Carstopgear.com

This is the oldest surviving Lamborghini Countach

This lovely slice of green LP 400 formed part of the Countach’s 50th anniversary display. Skip 15 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. This, according to Lamborghini, is the oldest surviving Countach, and it is a medium green beauty...
Entertainmentluxurylaunches.com

Just to grab more attention a Saudi Arabian artist started hand-painting his $500,000 Lamborghini Aventador SVJ on the streets of Monaco

Monaco is the undisputed supercar capital of the world. It’s the only place on earth where a flashy Lamborghini will simply fail to turn heads and attract attention, even if it’s a flagship model finished in a bespoke paint by Lamborghini’s Ad Personam program. But the whole idea of driving a supercar in Monaco is to make tourists reach for their cameras. A Saudi Arabian national decided to do something really whacky to turn his Lamborghini into an attention magnet. He made his $500,000 Lamborghini Aventador SVJ stand out from the rest by hand-painting lines and geometrical figures on it!
Japantecheblog.com

Scientists Unveil World’s First 3D-Printed Wagyu Beef, Complete with Marbling

Scientists from Osaka University in Japan have unveiled the world’s first 3D-printed Wagyu beef, complete with marbling, using stem cells isolated from Japanese cattle. This meat alternative isn’t just for show, as it contains muscle, fat as well as blood vessels that are all arranged to mimic traditional steaks. What sets Wagyu beef apart from standard beef is its high intramuscular fat content, which causes marbling that enhances its flavors and gives it texture. Read more for a short video and a picture of the actual printed beef.
CarsPosted by
SlashGear

Lamborghini Aventador with Liberty Walk GT EVO body kit is limited to 20 examples

Italian supercar maker Lamborghini recently debuted Aventador Ultimae, a fitting sendoff to Lambo’s iconic V12 supercar. On the other side of the globe, Japanese tuning house Liberty Walk has announced the last ever body kit for the outgoing Aventador called the Silhouette Works GT-EVO. Liberty Walk has come up with a collection of quirky dresses for the Aventador, but the company claims its latest creation is the best and most extreme-looking of them all.
Buying CarsMotorAuthority

1971 Lamborghini Miura P400 S by Bertone goes under the hammer

A 1971 Lamborghini Miura P400 S with a unique look and interesting backstory is heading to auction at an RM Sotheby's sale scheduled for August 14 during 2021 Monterey Car Week in California. Unveiled at the 1965 Turin Motor Show, the Miura established a line of Lamborghini V-12 supercars that...
Carscarwow.co.uk

2022 Lamborghini Countach LPI-800-4 revealed: price, specs and release date

Lamborghini has brought back a classic name, and shape, from the seventies. That’s right, the Countach is back, and it’s packing a massively powerful hybrid V12 engine. There are probably only a handful of cars that became as genuinely iconic as the original Lamborghini Countach — how many bedroom walls in the eighties were plastered with a poster of a Countach? — and so it’s perhaps surprising that Lamborghini has taken so long to revive the original.
CarsMotorTrend Magazine

This Is What the New Lamborghini Countach Could Have Looked Like

There's a new Lamborghini Countach out, but it's not exactly new. The LPI 800-4 is based on the Aventador's 10-year-old platform, upgraded with some fancy bits from the 2021 Lamborghini Sián FKP 37, namely that hypercar's advanced supercapacitor hybrid tech. This wouldn't have been a problem if the company had called it "Benito" or "Flavio," but it didn't. It went with Countach—the most well-known, most popular, and most jaw-dropping car in Lamborghini's near 60 year history—and the internet seems to have a problem with that.
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Unfinished Lamborghini Diablo Replica Doesn't Even Have An Engine

This month saw the return of the iconic Lamborghini Countach as a revived poster-car for the 21st century. Limited to only 112 units, the reborn Countach blends retro styling with modern tech from the Sian, and the result is spectacular. Despite costing $2.3 million, the new Lamborghini Countach is already sold out.
Carsmotor1.com

Video: New Lamborghini Countach first look walkaround

The Lamborghini Countach is back – or at least the nameplate is. The retro supercar debuted today at the Pebble Beach Concours, complete with throwback styling, an 803-bhp (599-kilowatt) hybrid V12, and a limited production run of just 112 examples worldwide. Luckily enough, Motor1.com's Director Of Video, Clint Simone, was there to catch the stunning coupe on film.
CarsPosted by
thedrive

Lamborghini Is Not Ready to Give Up Its V12

“The sound of the engine will remain one of the most important characteristics of our future cars,” Chief Technology Officer Maurizio Reggiani says. Thirty-one years after the last Countach rolled out of Italy in 1990, the Lamborghini Countach LPI 800-4 is born again. This time, the 6.5-liter V12 engine, which is mounted longitudinally at the rear of the car, is paired with a mild 48-volt hybrid. And while the wedge looks familiar, it’s decidedly more modern, harnessing innovations like the supercapacitors that store energy instead of the more-typical lithium ion battery cells.
CarsPosted by
SlashGear

Life-sized Lego Toyota Supra can be driven

The Toyota Supra has been around on and off for decades. To celebrate its 35th anniversary, Toyota Gazoo Racing has teamed up with the blocky geniuses at Lego to create a full-size brick model of the Toyota Supra. The result is an incredibly detailed reproduction of Toyota’s sports car constructed out of 480,000 Lego bricks.
BicyclesDesign Milk

Urwahn Pedals the World’s First 3D-Printed Gravel E-Bike

German bicycle manufacturer Urwahn Bikes’s designs stand out for their notable and noticeable organically shaped cro-moly steel frames, two-wheeled designs engineered to easily transition from an urban surface onto gravel – an ideal option for someone who commutes but also enjoys weekend adventuring. Their latest Waldwiesel.E Gravel E-Bike adds an element of electrification to the mix, integrating an internal battery and drive inconspicuously within its subtly bent 3D-printed frame designed to hide away its technological assistance from view while maintaining an eye-catching silhouette.
Carscarthrottle.com

The Lamborghini Jalpa Was The Countach's Laid Back Baby Brother

A gorgeous example of one of Lamborghini's lesser-celebrated supercars has come up for auction. When the Gallardo and later the Huracan came out, some accused Lamborghini of going soft. In a sense, we get why. This was a company that over the years made cars like the fire-prone Miura, the hilariously impractical Countach, and the tricky-to-drive Murcielago. The Gallardo and its replacement, thanks in large part to liberal borrowing from the Audi parts bin, were a whole lot more sensible and approachable.
CarsTop Speed

These Cool Images Of The 2022 Lamborghini Countach LPI 800-4 Are Wallpaper-Worthy

Lamborghini took the wraps off the 2022 Countach last week and it stirred the proverbial pot. This year marks the 50th anniversary of the Countach and the Italian automaker decided to do something special for it. The Countach is based on the Aventador and has elements of the Sian, and of course, a lot of cues of the original Countach as well.
Carshypebeast.com

McLaren Introduces Its Sleek Elva Roadster

Unveiling the lightest road car in its history, McLaren introduces the new Elva roadster. The car features an open-cockpit design with no roof or side windows. The two-seater has a bespoke carbon fiber chassis and celebrates the 1960s McLaren Elva sports cars that were designed by Bruce McLaren. Additionally, the car contains one-of-a-kind carbon fiber seats and sintered carbon fiber brakes. The car includes two versions: one with a windshield and one without. By removing the windshield, roof and windows, McLaren wanted to offer a truly immersive experience. As open open-cockpit pair, McLaren’s Active Air Management System (AAMS) shelters passengers by.
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Lamborghini Is Still Committed To The V12 Engine

The V12 engine has traditionally been the reserve of Italian supercars, and especially those who wear the mark of the raging bull, and it's Lamborghini who is fighting for its very survival it would seem. As the automotive world head towards an all-electric future, some brands are still clinging to the internal combustion engine, and as we've seen with the rebirth of the Lamborghini Countach thirty one years after the last one rolled off the production line. But despite a number of automakers trading V12s for downsized turbo V8s, Lamborghini is committed to bringing the glorious sound of the V12 engine to the world at large, and will not see it die off any time soon.

Comments / 0

Community Policy