World’s First 3D-Printed Lamborghini Aventador Replica Gets New Paint and Goes for a Drive
Xander Backus may not be able to get his driver’s license yet, but that didn’t stop his father Sterling from 3D-printing a Lamborghini Aventador replica. You may have seen the black-colored version some time ago, and we’re happy to report that it has received a fresh coat of paint to give it an Aventador SVJ-inspired look. Its plastic body panels were manufactured using a 3D printer in numerous sections before being adhered together. Carbon fiber was then added to strengthen the chassis. Read more for two videos and additional information.www.techeblog.com
