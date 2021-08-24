World’s First 3D-Printed Lamborghini Aventador Replica Gets New Paint and Goes for a Drive

The V12 engine has traditionally been the reserve of Italian supercars, and especially those who wear the mark of the raging bull, and it's Lamborghini who is fighting for its very survival it would seem. As the automotive world head towards an all-electric future, some brands are still clinging to the internal combustion engine, and as we've seen with the rebirth of the Lamborghini Countach thirty one years after the last one rolled off the production line. But despite a number of automakers trading V12s for downsized turbo V8s, Lamborghini is committed to bringing the glorious sound of the V12 engine to the world at large, and will not see it die off any time soon.