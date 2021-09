Global Data Monetization Market accounted for US$ 2.02 billion in 2020 and is estimated to be US$ 15.84 billion by 2030 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 15.84%. The practice of monetizing data assets in order to produce measurable economic benefits from available data sources or real-time streamed data is known as data monetization. Data monetization helps to support data created by corporate activities, as well as other elements such electronic devices and sensors that are part of the internet of things. The information acquired is then used to derive significant insights for determining economic worth or service exchange. By investing in an analytics platform based on the requirements, data monetization may assist enterprises in reducing data storage costs or increasing revenue.