Revisiting Kirkpatrick

The concept of freedom has been deeply embedded in the American tradition since the country’s founding. Not only did classical liberal values profoundly shape governance at home, but they also manifested themselves in foreign policy as the United States emerged as the world’s predominant power. In 1917, President Woodrow Wilson announced the American entry into World War I as an effort to create “a world safe for democracy.” If this liberal internationalism faltered during the isolationism of the interwar period, it was reignited by the outbreak of an even deadlier conflict 20 years later. Washington was convinced that the only way to prevent another breakdown of order was to remake the world in its own image. In the decades following World War II, American presidents poured considerable resources into creating and upholding a “Liberal International Order,” through which Washington would act as the global guarantor of democratic capitalism.