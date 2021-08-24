Heat Feels Like Triple-Digits

Showers remain in the forecast for two more days. A cold front, in definition only, will move into the region Thursday afternoon and then provide a bit drier conditions. Next 24 Hours: Overnight, skies will be partly cloudy with low temperatures slipping into the mid 70s. Wednesday will see a mix of sun and clouds with scattered showers, still related to Ida. There will be plenty of dry time and high temperatures are expected to run into the upper 80s. With ample humidity, feels-like temperatures will be near 100 degrees. The National Weather Service has issued a HEAT ADVISORY with lower criteria than usual given the circumstances of no electricity, no air conditioning and the extra time being spent working outdoors.