Spencer County, IN

St. Meinrad Raising Money for Music, Youth, and Renovations

wnin.org
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new music institute, a youth initiative and building renovations are planned for Saint Meinrad Archabbey in Spencer County - but it will take $10 million dollars. Administrators say campaign chair members began privately reaching out for donations right as the pandemic started. Despite having to meet virtually with potential donors - $9 million dollars is already pledged to the project. That's before administrators even reached out to the public for gifts.

news.wnin.org

