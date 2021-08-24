St. Meinrad Raising Money for Music, Youth, and Renovations
A new music institute, a youth initiative and building renovations are planned for Saint Meinrad Archabbey in Spencer County - but it will take $10 million dollars. Administrators say campaign chair members began privately reaching out for donations right as the pandemic started. Despite having to meet virtually with potential donors - $9 million dollars is already pledged to the project. That's before administrators even reached out to the public for gifts.news.wnin.org
