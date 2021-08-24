I Got Bryce Set Up In His College Apartment Kitchen
Bryce started college last January at University of North Texas. He graduated from high school a semester early so he could start college a semester early and be able to make spring practice with the football team (you might remember that he was recruited to be one of the quarterbacks.) Bryce lived in the dorm the first semester, then another dorm over the summer, but now he's in an apartment with two of his teammates. Can you imagine all the food that will be consumed among the three of them? Goodness!
