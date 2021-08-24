I Got Bryce Set Up In His College Apartment Kitchen

Happy Friday, Friends! Do you ever have those weeks where you have so many exciting projects planned, but then something needs your attention and every one of your plans is put on pause? That was me this week. On Sunday we had a pool party to celebrate Cope’s second adoption birthday and Cope started to not feel good. This week I put most things on the back burner to take care of our sick little boy. He has since started feeling much better and thank you for all of your prayers and well wishes! But with the state of the world and the heaviness in our hearts, the time to slow down and focus on family came at the most ideal time. We were able to process, pray, and make notes of everything we are grateful for. While most of my week was spent cuddling my little boy, I was also able to take some ‘me time’ to create what I love for all of you. In between those slower moments, here is what I’ve been up to this week: