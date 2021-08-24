Cancel
Friendliest rivals: MLS, Liga MX meet in All-Star Game in LA

By GREG BEACHAM
Daily Herald
Daily Herald
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES -- Major League Soccer and Liga MX both realize they're more powerful as partners than rivals. Although many of their best players will face each other Wednesday night in downtown Los Angeles at the MLS All-Star Game, North America's top two leagues are also friends and business partners. They could soon become full teammates if the continent's football powers can figure out a way to make it happen.

Daily Herald

Daily Herald

The Daily Herald covers the news you need to know in Chicago's suburbs. We are one of the top 25 fastest growing media companies in the U.S., covering news, business and entertainment in the Chicago suburbs.

