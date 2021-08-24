Cancel
Video Games

Xbox Game Pass Is Bringing Next-Gen Games to Xbox One - IGN Daily Fix

IGN
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn today's IGN The Fix: Games, Cloud gaming is coming to Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox One this holiday, allowing Game Pass Ultimate subscribers to stream over 100 games on their consoles without needing to download them - including playing next-gen games on last-gen hardware. Announced during the Gamescom Xbox Stream 2021, the move is a huge step further towards making Xbox games available on almost any device, allowing all compatible Game Pass games to be streamed without downloading or waiting for installs. Xbox points out that this is a useful way to try games before committing to downloading them or to jump straight into multiplayer games with friends without causing the whole party to wait. During Microsoft's Gamescom 2021 Xbox showcase, Humble Games announced a robust lineup of 10 games coming to Xbox Game Pass on day one. These indie titles join an already packed roster of games and span many genres. Some of the games include Archvale, Chinatown Detective Agency, Dodgeball Academia, Next Space Rebels, and Signalis. In a hilariously dark, perfectly Kojima way, the Games Industry legend celebrated his 58th birthday with a solemn vow. Hideo Kojima tweeted about his age and "declining" body but reassured fans that his creativity is as sharp as it's ever been. The Death Stranding and Metal Gear creator also promised to continue creating as long as his brain will allow. Kim has all that in your Daily Fix!

www.ign.com

Hideo Kojima
#Xbox Series X#Gamescom#Next Gen#Game Pass Ultimate#Signalis
