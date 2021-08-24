Official Trailer for DEATH DROP GORGEOUS

"Stop waiting for permission to be YOU." Amazon Prime Video has revealed their own full official trailer for Everybody's Talking About Jamie, the movie musical based on the beloved stage musical from West End. Amazon already debuted a teaser trailer earlier in the summer for this, now that they are releasing it streaming exclusively later in September. The jubilant film is about a teenager from Sheffield, England who desperately wants to be a drag queen. With the help of his mum and friends, he overcomes prejudice, beats the bullies and steps out of the darkness to become a young drag queen. Newcomer Max Harwood stars as Jamie, with a cast including Sarah Lancashire, Lauren Patel, Shobna Gulati, Ralph Ineson, Adeel Akhtar, Samuel Bottomley, with Sharon Horgan and Richard E. Grant. The stage production's original director, Jonathan Butterell, makes his feature-film debut as director with this adaptation. It looks like fun! The kind of musical that makes you want to get right up and dance in the aisles along with Jamie.