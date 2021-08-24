Official Trailer for DEATH DROP GORGEOUS

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleDEATH DROP GORGEOUS, AN ODE TO JOHN WATERS AND WICKED FESTIVAL HIT, PREMIERES SEPTEMBER 10 IN THEATERS AND ON DEMAND AND DIGITAL. A dejected bartender and an aging drag queen fight to survive the eccentric and hostile nightlife of a corrupt city, as a masked maniac slaughters young gay men and drains them of blood.

