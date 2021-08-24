Court encourages Legislature to meet with e-gaming operators
The Superior Court has encouraged legislative members to meet with those impacted by the law that was recently passed that essentially doubles taxes for e-gaming companies. According to Gus Noble, Saipan Vegas Resort gaming consultant, during the temporary injunction hearing last week, Superior Court Associate Judge Kenneth Govendo encouraged members of the Legislature and the plaintiffs, Mariana Entertainment LLC and MP Holdings LLC, to discuss the effects of the bill and see if there is room for a compromise before the next court hearing on Sept. 16.www.saipantribune.com
Comments / 0