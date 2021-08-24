Maria Embrey, pleading guilty to accessory to murder after the fact, will serve no more jail time

As part of a plea bargain, Maria Embrey of Stephen’s City pleaded guilty Monday morning to a Class 1 misdemeanor charge of accessory after the fact in a felony for her part in the murder of Kelly Gray of Bealeton on June 18, 2020. The original charge of accessory after the fact in a homicide was a Class 6 felony. Jayme Yowell, assistant commonwealth’s attorney, who appeared in court Monday for Amy Cassandra, senior assistant commonwealth’s attorney, agreed to the plea agreement for the prosecution.