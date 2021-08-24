Giants' endure pair of losses against Columbia City

A tough start to the 2021 season for the Marion boys soccer team took another difficult turn Monday evening in Dick Lootens Stadium. The Giants trailed visiting Columbia City just 1-0 as the clocked ticked under 10 minutes to play in the opening half. The Eagles sent a ball bounding high into the 18-yard box where Giants’ goalie Dominic Cardwell left the front of the net and used all of his 6-foot-5 frame and leaping ability to snare it out of the air.