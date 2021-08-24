Cancel
Public Safety

There is a police report about somebody racial profiling me an they continue to throw racial slurs at me what is the next step?

You might seek a contact order from the civil courts. It is not a crime to use racial slurs nor for a citizen to "profile others" so it's not so much a police matter.

Herrin Police respond after racial profiling claims

WILLIAMSON COUNTY - The Herrin Police Department is responding after a video was posted to social media claiming racial profiling against its officers. The video, which can be viewed above, was posted following an incident on Sunday night. Viewer discretion is advised. The Herrin Police Department has released the following...
Fox 32 Chicago

Chicago police superintendent says officer who grabbed Black woman walking dog is still on duty

CHICAGO - Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown said on Monday that the police officer who confronted a Black woman walking her dog is still on duty. Video of the officer grabbing Nikkita Brown in Lincoln Park went viral over the weekend. The video shows Brown walking her dog shortly after midnight, talking with the officer, and then the officer grabbing her and struggling with her.
Lawsuit Claims Beverly Hills Police Officers Racially Profiling Minorities

BEVERLY HILLS (CBSLA) – A new lawsuit against the City of Beverly Hills claims that the police officers are racially profiling minorities. Fashion executive Salehe Bembury is a part of a class-action lawsuit accusing the city of racial profiling. Bembury said he was stopped by officers for allegedly jaywalking and harassed because he’s black.
Actress Arrested After Cops Raid Her Home and Allegedly Find Drugs

Pori Moni, a popular Bangladeshi movie star and model, was arrested during a drug raid earlier this month. Mori, 28, later claimed she was framed. After three rounds of questioning with the police, she was ordered to go back to jail on Saturday. Back on Aug. 4, members of the...
Black Enterprise

D.C. Police Officer Shoots and Kills A Black Man Who Was Asleep in Vehicle Footage Reveals

A police officer is under fire for shooting a Black man as he was sleeping in his vehicle based on video footage released to the public from a police officer’s body camera. According to NPR WAMU 88.5, a police officer from D.C. shot 10 rounds into a car that had a Black man who had fallen asleep in a car at a traffic light. The video footage that the police department released reveals the incident that took place last week on Wednesday.
93.1 WZAK

Florida School Cop Filmed Body Slamming Black Girl Won’t Be Charged For The ‘Controlled Takedown’ That Left Teen Unconscious

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE. In January of this year, the sheriff’s department in Osceola County, Florida, began an investigation into an incident in which a Black teenager was body-slammed and knocked unconscious by a school resource officer at Liberty High School in the city of Kissimmee. It was the kind of incident that serves as a reminder of why many Black people are uncomfortable with the very idea of police officers being called to schools to deal with altercations involving Black youth—because as study after study after study has shown, cops are simply more aggressive when dealing with Black people and Black bodies.
Members of MS-13 subset charged in brutal Los Angeles murders

Nine additional MS-13 gang members have been charged in a spate of killings in California, including five victims who were hacked to death in the Los Angeles National Forest. Federal prosecutors unsealed a grand jury indictment on Tuesday bringing the total number of defendants named to 31 after four more arrests were made this week in the case that has focused on the gang’s more extreme “Fulton clique” subset, according to the Department of Justice.
Man sentenced for shooting Black girl at Trump rally

DES MOINES (AP) — A man was sentenced Monday to up to 10 years in prison for shooting into a car full of Black teenage girls after an Iowa rally for then-President Donald Trump, injuring one girl. Michael McKinney, 26, of St. Charles, pleaded guilty in June to intimidation with...

