Cleveland Indians: 2 prospects who NEED to be on the roster when it expands in September. It’s late August, and there go those Cleveland Indians, sweeping the Los Angeles Angels in spectacular fashion culminating in the Little League Classic, and getting our hopes up again. Now, hopes are relative. For the playoffs? Not likely, as the White Sox hold a nine game lead in the division, and the Tribe currently sit eight games back of the Red Sox for the second Wild Card spot in the American League.