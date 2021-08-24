Jonah Hill: 'Instagram is the cigarettes of this time'

Eddie Murphy, Jonah Hill, and Kenya Barris are making a movie together, and apparently, that’s all we need to know. The Hollywood Reporter exclusively announced the meeting of comedic minds for an untitled comedy feature. Barris, a writer on Murphy’s Coming 2 America as well as the creator behind the -ish franchise, will make his feature directorial debut with the movie for Netflix. Hill and Barris co-wrote the script and will produce through their Strong Baby and Khalabo Ink Society banners. Plot details are “being kept secret,” as if we’re not all friends here, but purports to be “an incisive examination of modern love and family dynamics and how clashing cultures, societal expectations, and generational differences shape and affect relationships.” [*blink, blink, blink*] Okay. Good luck with that. Or sorry that it happened. Murphy previously brought Netflix awards buzz with his 2019 biopic Dolemite Is My Name. Well, well, well, congratulations to Beanie Feldstein’s brother. We always knew you would make it, too.