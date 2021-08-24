TriNet Wins Multiple Gold Stevie Awards for its 'People Matter' Marketing Campaign and TriNet PeopleForce Annual Conference

LAKE FOREST, Calif. (PRWEB) August 26, 2021. Terranet Communications, a leading provider of customized, fully integrated LTE and 5G-ready indoor and outdoor private broadband networks, today announced they have been named the winner of a Bronze Stevie® Award in the Company of the Year and Tech Startup of the Year categories in the 18th Annual International Business Awards®. More than 3,700 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted for the 2021 Stevie International Business Awards for consideration in a wide range of categories. The 2021 competition also featured a number of categories to recognize both organization and individual responses to the COVID-19 pandemic.