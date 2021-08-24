Cancel
TriNet Wins Multiple Gold Stevie Awards for its 'People Matter' Marketing Campaign and TriNet PeopleForce Annual Conference

By TriNet Group, Inc.
DUBLIN, Calif., Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TriNet, a leading provider of comprehensive human resources for small and medium-size businesses (SMBs), today announced the company has won multiple Gold, one Silver and one Bronze Stevie® Award in the 18th Annual International Business Awards. TriNet was among more than 3,800 nominations—a record number—from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry.

