Iggy Azalea and BH Cosmetics Partner on Her First Cosmetics Collection Launching in ULTA

Beyoncé and Jay-Z appear in the Fall 2021 Tiffany & Co. campaign. As the new faces of Tiffany & Co., Beyoncé and Jay-Z appear in the luxury jeweler's Fall 2021 "About Love" campaign, photographed by Mason Poole. In the image released on Monday, the couple appears in formalwear, posing in front of Jean-Michel Basquiat's "Equals Pi," a painting from 1982 which has been part of a private collection from its creation until now, per Tiffany. Beyoncé wears the Tiffany Diamond, which weighs 128.54 carats and has 82 facets; Jay-Z, meanwhile, is adorned with Jean Schlumberger's Bird on a Rock brooch, reconstructed as a pair of cufflinks for the campaign.