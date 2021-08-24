Iggy Azalea and BH Cosmetics Partner on Her First Cosmetics Collection Launching in ULTA
Iggy Azalea and BH Cosmetics Partner on Her First Cosmetics Collection Launching in ULTA. LOS ANGELES, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global superstar Iggy Azalea announced today that she will make her first foray into the cosmetics category with the launch of Totally Plastic, her capsule collection with BH Cosmetics – a brand committed to creating high-quality, pigmented products that are affordable, cruelty free, vegan, extra clean and sustainable.www.thepress.net
