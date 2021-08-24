Iggy Azalea and BH Cosmetics Logo

Cancel
Iggy Azalea and BH Cosmetics Partner on Her First Cosmetics Collection Launching in ULTA. LOS ANGELES, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global superstar Iggy Azalea announced today that she will make her first foray into the cosmetics category with the launch of Totally Plastic, her capsule collection with BH Cosmetics – a brand committed to creating high-quality, pigmented products that are affordable, cruelty free, vegan, extra clean and sustainable.

