Iggy Azalea and BH Cosmetics Logo

Iggy Azalea is being vocal about a problem and how to fix it. The ‘Black Widow’ singer wrote a thread on Twitter expressing her frustration that musicians don't have psychologists provided to them by their record labels. Noting that she really wishes record labels would all agree to make it mandatory to hire at least ONE psychologist per label. Almost every artist in recent times has expressed struggling with the level of hate & pressure. Sports teams do it for their athletes, why not music labels?