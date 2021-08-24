Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

Most Promising Jobs for Employment and Pay – 2021 Edition

By Sponsored: Advertising Content
KTEN.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe COVID-19 crisis has significantly affected the U.S. job market and and its impact will likely be felt for some time. After publishing 2019-2029 job projections in the fall of 2020 that did not capture the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) issued alternate scenarios that model how jobs might be impacted if COVID-19 continues to have a moderate impact on the economy vs. a strong one. Across all occupations, job growth is expected to be almost one percentage point lower in the moderate impact scenario (2.9% vs. 3.7%) and close to two percentage points lower in the strong impact scenario (1.9% vs. 3.7%).

www.kten.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jobs#Economy#Financial Advisors#Bls Data#Secu
Related
Economywfxb.com

Unemployment Benefits to End Nationwide this Weekend

Pandemic unemployment benefits are ending nationwide this weekend. According to the Century Foundation, currently at least 7.5 million people are projected to lose their compensation in the 26 states that are still paying benefits. Job openings are at a record high and many employers are boosting wages, offering bonuses and providing other incentives but studies and data from the government shows that employment hasn’t grown in the states that terminated benefits early and many unemployed people are hesitant about going back to the workforce citing continued health concerns, trouble finding child care and an increased interest in switching careers as some of the main factors.
San Antonio, TXexpressnews.com

Krugman: Ending unemployment checks didn't create jobs

Last Friday, as the clock ticked toward 10 a.m., many labor economists were poised at their keyboards like runners about to do a 100-yard sprint. You see, the Bureau of Labor Statistics was scheduled to release its latest monthly report on state employment and unemployment, and everyone wanted to crunch the numbers and learn what they showed.
EconomyMotley Fool

Jobs Are Up -- Except for Low-Income Workers

While the U.S. economy has millions of available jobs, there are fewer options for people on the lower end of the income scale. While the national unemployment rate is still much higher than it was before the coronavirus hit, the economy is much improved compared to the start of the pandemic. In fact, in June, there were a record-breaking 10.1 million jobs available for U.S. workers.
Economycbslocal.com

With Unemployment Benefits Ending, Will The Worker Shortage End?

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Rosana Madrigal has been looking hard for her next job…ever since her management position with the U.S. Census Bureau ran out last year. In the meantime, she’s been depending on the federally funded unemployment benefits enacted during the pandemic which gave her $400+ a week. “They...
Economydakotafreepress.com

Cutting Unemployment Benefits Early Appears to Slow Job Growth

Ending pandemic unemployment benefits early was supposed to make people go back to work faster, said Kristi Noem and other mostly Republican pandemic deniers. Early hiring data indicated Noem et al’s scapegoating was economically incorrect. So does state payroll data for July. States that cut unemployment benefits in June saw little change in job growth from June to July, while states still issuing enhanced UI saw a bigger jump in job growth and stronger growth than the stingy states:
JobsMilitary.com

The Top 10 Paying Jobs in the US

For the latest veteran jobs postings around the country, visit the Military.com Job Search section. What are the highest paying jobs in the U.S., based on median annual salaries? We checked with the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics to get the lowdown, and the top ten occupations are listed below. Some of the jobs aren't unexpected, but some may surprise you -- as it turns out, CEOs aren't #1 on the list. See the full details on each job in the list below, and get the skinny on what it takes to qualify for the job.
EconomyPosted by
The Independent

US job openings hit record high as employers scramble to find workers

There were a record 10.1 million job openings posted by US employers in June as the economy continues to bounce back from the Covid-19 pandemic lockdowns that brought it screeching to a halt in 2020.US Labor Department data show the number of vacancies grew from 9.5 million in May as companies continue to scramble to find workers in the face of continuing health fears about the coronavirus, childcare difficulties, and expanded government aid to the unemployed, all factors believed to be keeping people out of the workforce.Workers also continue to leave jobs in record numbers as part of the so-called...
EconomyPosted by
Ladders

Nearly half of unemployed job seekers frustrated by lack of opportunities

In some respects, the post-pandemic job market is hot. The Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) reports that in May 2021 there were 9.2 million job openings, but only 5.9 million people were hired. It would seem that filling these open positions would be simple, and yet many employers report that they are having a difficult time hiring. For example, one survey found that 48% of small businesses had unfilled job openings in May 2021.
JobsFOXBusiness

These careers added the most remote jobs in 2021: report

There was an over 1,000% increase in remote work across all fields in 2021 as the coronavirus pandemic kept people home, a new report shows. There are now more than 80,000 high-paying remote work job opportunities compared to just 7,000 in March of 2020, according to an analysis of data from the top 50,000 employers in North America by career-search website Ladders, Inc.
Jobsbeckershospitalreview.com

There are 1M more job openings than people seeking work

A complicated labor market has employers trying to "buy back job applicants' COVID lifestyle," CNBC reports. The U.S. Department of Labor identified about 8.7 million people seeking work in its latest jobs numbers, CNBC reports. At the same time, jobs board Indeed.com estimated 9.8 million job vacancies as of July 16, which was a few days after the department's timetable for its monthly numbers.
Economythechronicle-news.com

More jobs available than workers as debate over unemployment benefits continues

(The Center Square) – More than 10 million jobs are available in the U.S. despite widespread unemployment, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Tuesday. The report comes as Republicans and Democrats debate ongoing federal unemployment payments – in addition to state benefits – and what impact they have on Americans’ willingness to return to work.
EconomyArizona Daily Sun

Should “workforce” mean forcing workers to take crappy jobs?

A recent headline blared: “Labor shortages end when wages rise.”. Gosh, Captain Obvious, what an amazing discovery! Someone notify the Nobel Prize committee, for surely this revolutionary revelation will win this year’s prize in economics. Better yet, someone notify that gaggle of Republican governors whose theory of labor economics begins and ends with the medieval demand that workers be whacked with a stick to make them do what the bosses want.
Buffalo, NYwbfo.org

Job Fair brings in prospective employees, eager employers

Various businesses from across Western New York packed into the Delevan Grider Community Center Wednesday looking to hire prospective employees during a job fair hosted by the Buffalo Employment and Training Center. This is a combined spring and fall job fair, said Training Center Executive Director Demone Smith, who is...
EconomyPosted by
Cheddar News

Record Job Openings Lead Employers to Cast Wide Net for Workers, Says ZipRecruiter CEO

The pandemic has caused a shift in the workforce in America with many people looking for more flexibility and higher pay. According to the June jobs report, more than 10 million positions were available and the number is rising. Ian Siegel, ZipRecruiter CEO, joined Cheddar’s Closing Bell to provide some insight into the type of jobs that are available and why companies are having a difficult time filling roles. "They’re lowering the requirements for these jobs, removing the need for a college education or five-plus years of experience. There’s a doubling in the number of jobs that say no experience required," he said.
Economybaltimorenews.net

American employers sought to fill record 10 million jobs in June

WASHINGTON D.C.: An all-time high in job postings by companies in the United States was recorded in June, indicative of a revival of the employment market and a quick moving economic rebound following 2020's COVID-19 lockdowns. The Labor Department reported on August 9 that the number of unfilled positions soared,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy