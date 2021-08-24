TriNet Wins Five Stevie Awards

Leading Experts in Workforce Innovation and Strategy Erica Dhawan and Seth Mattison Join TriNet PeopleForce Roster of Distinguished Speakers. DUBLIN, Calif., Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TriNet, a leading provider of comprehensive human resources for small and medium-size businesses (SMBs), today announced the additions of two internationally renowned workforce strategists—Erica Dhawan, a leading authority on workplace collaboration and innovation, and Seth Mattison, workforce strategist and management trendspotter—to its 2nd annual, award-winning, TriNet PeopleForce 2021. The four-day conference will be held in-person from The Times Center in New York City (built by renowned architect Renzo Piano) and virtually from anywhere. The event kicks off on September 13 with an impressive roster of distinguished speakers sharing timely and insightful content vital to business success and the future of work.