Business

TriNet Wins Five Stevie Awards

By TriNet Group, Inc.
The Press
The Press
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

TriNet Wins Multiple Gold Stevie Awards for its 'People Matter' Marketing Campaign and TriNet PeopleForce Annual Conference. DUBLIN, Calif., Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TriNet, a leading provider of comprehensive human resources for small and medium-size businesses (SMBs), today announced the company has won multiple Gold, one Silver and one Bronze Stevie® Award in the 18th Annual International Business Awards. TriNet was among more than 3,800 nominations—a record number—from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry.

The Press

The Press

Brentwood, CA
We connect people and reflect life in East Contra Costa County. As the premier publisher of weekly newspapers, and thepress.net website and The Press mobile app, we provide everything there is to know about local news, sports, businesses and events.

