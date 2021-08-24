Platinum Resistance in Gynecologic Malignancies: Response and Overall Survival Predicted by Biochemical Signature

You are currently viewing the abstract. Responsive neurostimulation (RNS) devices, able to detect imminent seizures and to rapidly deliver electrical stimulation to the brain, are effective in reducing seizures in some patients with focal epilepsy. However, therapeutic response to RNS is often slow, is highly variable, and defies prognostication based on clinical factors. A prevailing view holds that RNS efficacy is primarily mediated by acute seizure termination; yet, stimulations greatly outnumber seizures and occur mostly in the interictal state, suggesting chronic modulation of brain networks that generate seizures. Here, using years-long intracranial neural recordings collected during RNS therapy, we found that patients with the greatest therapeutic benefit undergo progressive, frequency-dependent reorganization of interictal functional connectivity. The extent of this reorganization scales directly with seizure reduction and emerges within the first year of RNS treatment, enabling potential early prediction of therapeutic response. Our findings reveal a mechanism for RNS that involves network plasticity and may inform development of next-generation devices for epilepsy.