Platinum Resistance in Gynecologic Malignancies: Response and Overall Survival Predicted by Biochemical Signature

By Nagourney Cancer Institute
 7 days ago

LONG BEACH, Calif., Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Investigators at Nagourney Cancer Institute in collaboration with colleagues at the Federal University of Sao Paulo, Brazil, University of California, Irvine and Todd Cancer Institute reported today in a paper published by Gynecologic Oncology that metabolic signatures found in the blood of gynecologic cancer patients can identify those at the highest risk of relapse. The results could herald a future in which oncologists could use a blood test done at the time of diagnosis to better manage patients with advanced gynecologic malignancies.

