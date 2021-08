NASHVILLE (CBS) – Tennessee Titans head coach and former Patriot Mike Vrabel announced Sunday that he tested positive for COVID-19. The news comes after Vrabel’s team just returned home following several days of practices and a preseason game against Tom Brady’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs and Titans held joint practices for two days, then played Saturday night. Vrabel was on the sidelines for the game. “As of now, I don’t think that anybody that has been tested this has tested positive,” Vrabel said when asked about the status of his team. Vrabel said he will remain away from the Titans facility until...