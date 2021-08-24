Cancel
General Services Administration (GSA) awards LiquidSpace contract to provide Flexible Coworking Services to government employees.

SAN MATEO, Calif., Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On August 18, 2021 the General Services Administration (GSA) announced that LiquidSpace has been awarded a contract to provide Flexible Coworking Services (FCS) in support of the GSA's Total Workplace Program. The program seeks to enable client agencies to focus on their mission by providing effective coworking solutions aligned with their operations. This is the culmination of an 18 month evaluation process by the GSA to create a streamlined procurement program to help federal agencies procure flexible workspace to better support federal employees.

