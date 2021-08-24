LiquidSpace | Power your hybrid workplace with the largest marketplace for on-demand workspace and an enterprise-grade workplace management platform.

Second Quarter 2021 Gross Revenues Increase 25% Sequentially to $16.2 Million;. Reports 6th Consecutive Quarter of Positive EBITDA(1) OAKLAND, Calif. and TORONTO, Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Harborside Inc. ("Harborside" or the "Company") (CSE: HBOR) (OTCQX: HBORF), a California-focused, vertically integrated cannabis enterprise, today reported its financial results for the second quarter ending June 30, 2021 ("Q2 2021"). The unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements for Q2 2021 and corresponding management's discussion and analysis (collectively the "Q2 Filings") are available for download from the Company's investor website, investharborside.com, and on the Company's SEDAR profile. Unless otherwise indicated, all dollar amounts in this press release are in U.S. dollars.