B.C. recorded another 698 confirmed cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, with more than four out of five new infections continuing to be found in people not fully vaccinated. While infections have been spreading, notably in the Interior Health and Fraser Health regions, hospital admissions due to coronavirus have crept up more slowly. As of Aug. 25 there were 139 people in B.C. hospitals with COVID-19-related conditions, up one in the past 24 hours, and 75 in intensive care, down one from Tuesday. There has been one new death recorded, in the Fraser health region.