Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Instagram

BC Ferries removes Wi-Fi service from sailings

By Victoria News Staff
thefreepress.ca
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe expansion of Wi-Fi in BC Ferries terminals has come with its removal from all sailings because of continued reliability and quality complaints from customers and an inability to upgrade its current delivery method from land to sea, according to the corporation. The three routes that hosted wifi service –...

www.thefreepress.ca

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bc Ferries#Wi Fi#Bc Ferries#Wi Fi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
Related
Electronicsmaketecheasier.com

Get a Mooka Outdoor Wi-Fi Projector for Under $100

There’s still time this summer to get in some small get-togethers outside. You could have a few people over and have a viewing night, either watching your favorite blockbuster movie, the big game, or your favorite videos and pictures you snapped from your last vacation. You can do all this with a MOOKA Outdoor Wi-Fi Projector for under $100.
Trafficwashingtonnewsday.com

Major changes for drivers are slated to take effect tomorrow.

Major changes for drivers are slated to take effect tomorrow. The default gasoline supplied in forecourts is about to change, which will result in a significant change for drivers tomorrow. On September 1, E10 will replace E5 as the standard petrol marketed in the UK, according to Mirror Online. The...
Public Healththefreepress.ca

No need for vaccine certificates to board BC Ferries

BC Ferries says it won’t be requiring the province’s recently announced vaccine certificates for travellers. Being essential services, neither BC Ferries, TransLink and BC Transit will require vaccination passports when the province rolls out those requirements on Sept. 13. The mask mandate announced for Wednesday, Aug. 25, however, will require...
ElectronicsLight Reading

Vodafone taps Technicolor for a home Wi-Fi 6 boost

PARIS – Technicolor Connected Home (Euronext Paris: TCH, OTCQX: TCLRY) has partnered with Vodafone to deploy next-generation Wi-Fi 6-enabled Super Wi-Fi boosters with Alexa Built-in as part of the latest Vodafone Pro Broadband offeringï¿½Vodafone Pro Broadband with Alexa Built-in. The Super Wi-Fi boosters represent a first in bringing Wi-Fi 6 to Vodafone's UK customer base, which is critical in providing high-quality broadband connectivity.
Polk County, FLpolk.edu

Connect to campus Wi-Fi by simply selecting POLKSTATE-CONNECT

Polk State College has streamlined the process for connecting to the College’s free Wi-Fi service while on campus. Individuals are now able to connect directly to Wi-Fi with one simple step. When on campus, individuals should select POLKSTATE-CONNECT from the available wireless networks and connect directly to Wi-Fi. Those who...
InternetPosted by
Tom's Guide

How to find free Wi-Fi using Facebook

Knowing how to find free Wi-Fi using Facebook can save you lot of trouble when you're away from home. It means you don't need to install a dedicated hotspot-finding app, you won't need to ask staff in a venue if they provide Wi-Fi, and you can get online easily when your cellular data connection drops or slows down.
Internetkaspersky.com

7 security tips for public Wi-Fi users

No longer a luxury, free Internet access anytime and anywhere has rapidly become commonplace. We seek out hotspots wherever we spend more than a minute: in the subway, in cafés, in public buildings. But the price of such convenience is the risk of running into cybercriminals. Here’s how to strike the right balance between comfort and security.
Public Healthklif.com

KLIF Morning News: No Vaccine? No Wi-Fi

A college has decided that in order to get its students and staff vaccinated, they’ll deny them access to wi-fi if they don’t show proof of vaccine. Dave & Scott react to the story, and then have audio from a recent CNN interview with Brett Favre, where he was blindsided by vaccine talk.
Computershowtogeek.com

How to Forget a Wi-Fi Network on Chromebook

Chromebooks are built for the internet, which means you’ve probably connected to lots of Wi-Fi networks in the past. Sometimes you might not want a Wi-Fi network saved anymore, and that’s where “forgetting” a network comes in. When you connect to a Wi-Fi network it’s saved on your Chromebook. Every...
Cell Phoneshonknews.com

How to Get Constant Wi-fi on a Yacht

Have you thought about the facilities that having WIFI on your boat could provide? When it comes to sailing, on certain occasions, we may miss the internet connection, and more so these days where we are all connected. In the 21st century, we are surrounded by the most advanced technologies...
ElectronicsTechRadar

Sonos IKEA Symfonisk Picture Frame with Wi-Fi Speaker review

The Symfonisk Picture Frame wireless speaker from Sonos and Ikea is the perfect blend of design and performance. Not only does it look great but the sound quality is comparable to some of the best speakers on the market, such as the Sonos One. If you’re able to afford the more premium price, this speaker is sure to impress.
Technologydroid-life.com

Verizon Gives Grandfathered Unlimited Data Plans an Upgrade to Unlimited Minutes

We may earn a commission when you click links to retailers and purchase goods. The old Verizon grandfathered unlimited plan that you’ve hung onto for all these years is getting a big upgrade at no extra charge. A number of customers with active gUDP plans received a text message from Verizon this week, letting them know that they now have unlimited minutes to go with all of that data.
Cell PhonesAndroid Central

How to share Wi-Fi credentials on Android 12

You've been there. A friend comes over with their new Android phone, and within the first five minutes, they ask the question, "Hey, what's the Wi-Fi password?" Rather than having to tell them the password is "IAmAParasite" (which is the best guest password ever, by the way), wouldn't it be easier just to hold up your phone and let your friend scan a QR code? Google agrees, which is why QR sharing is baked into Android 12.
LifestylePosted by
BoardingArea

The Potential Danger Of This Hotel Safety Tip

It’s always in the back of your head when you travel. Or should be. Travel safety. So we’ve mentioned safety issues and concerns whenever we can. Things like:. How incredibly simple it is to break into a zippered suitcase, even if it has a lock on it. How easy it...
ElectronicsPosted by
Gadget Flow

iDevices Smart Wall Outlet connects to Wi-Fi and is compatible with HomeKit and Alexa

Turn any regular wall outlet into a connected one with the iDevices Smart Wall Outlet. This Wi-Fi-enabled accessory works with HomeKit, Alexa, and Google Assistant. That way, you can control your home appliances via simple voice command. Also, thanks to the individual outlet control, this smart home gadget lets you operate two appliances individually. So you can set your floor lamp and fan to follow different schedules. With this intelligent feature, you won’t need a central hub or gateway. You’ll also be happy to know that the design fits right into your home thanks to the standard size, color, and voltage. Moreover, with the iDevices app, you can track your energy efficiency, set schedules, automate your home with scenes, and do more from your tablet or smartphone. This cool gadget is your step towards a more convenient home.
Seattle, WAq13fox.com

Clipper to resume ferry service between Seattle and Victoria, BC

SEATTLE - After a 17-month long suspension, the FRS Clipper will begin ferry services between Seattle and Victoria BC on Sept. 17, 2021 — bookings will open up on Sept. 6. The Victoria Clipper V vessel is planned to operate a four-day schedule over weekends with additional trips during the holiday season.
Cell PhonesAndroid Headlines

How To Share A Wi-Fi Password

In this article, we’ll show you how to share a Wi-Fi password. The whole process is fairly simple, at least on most Android smartphones. Do note that the procedure may differ from one brand to the other, as different Android UIs are used by companies. Sharing a Wi-Fi password is...

Comments / 0

Community Policy