No medical exemptions for B.C. vaccine card ‘blatant discrimination’, disabled activist says
When disabled writer and policy analyst Gabrielle Peters heard there would be no medical exemptions under the new B.C. Vaccine Card program she was shocked, but not surprised. “The way they designed the vaccine rollout is ableist,” she said. “There are people who haven’t been vaccinated because of the way they did this program. There are people who genuinely can’t be vaccinated because of allergies… setting a policy where you don’t have an exemption for them is discrimination. There’s no grey area here — it’s a blatant example of discrimination based on disability.”www.thefreepress.ca
Comments / 0