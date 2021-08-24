Vaccine card ‘sends a message,’ will push complacent to get COVID jab: B.C. professor

I’m confused and disillusioned. When we were in the throes of the COVID pandemic at the beginning of this year, the talk revolved around when life-saving vaccines would become available for the general public. Thankfully, beginning during the first quarter of this year and continuing through present times, the COVID vaccine is being administered to all who wish to secure it. But unfortunately, in many states across our country, some naysayers refuse to get vaccinated and also refuse to even wear masks when in crowded indoor settings as recommended by the CDC. The excuse given is that they will not be coerced into getting vaccinated because it infringes upon their freedom. The same holds for mask-wearing. For the most part, these are the same individuals who will not have their children over the age of twelve be vaccinated even though the opportunity does exist, leaving their children vulnerable to contracting this disease.