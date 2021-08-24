Vaccine card ‘sends a message,’ will push complacent to get COVID jab: B.C. professor
The province’s rollout of the vaccine card will likely be received positively, a health sciences professor from Simon Fraser University said. Health officials had rolled out the vaccine card on Monday (Aug. 23) and it will be required for entry into many venues and events, including ticketed sports events, fitness centres and restaurants, starting on Sept. 13. One dose will be required for entry on that day, with two doses being required by Oct. 24.www.thefreepress.ca
Comments / 0