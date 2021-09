TOWN OF YORK, Wis. (WMTV) - The Green Co. Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal, single-vehicle crash that occurred Friday night in the Town of York. According to officials, the vehicle was traveling southbound on the N9300 block of STH 78, when the vehicle drove off the road, entered the shoulder of the road and entered a ditch. The vehicle then went down a bank and overturned multiple times before hitting a fence and coming to a stop.