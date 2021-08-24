Bay Area briefs:Galveston County gets AAA rating

Good fiscal policies and strong recovery since Hurricane Ike are two factors Galveston County credited after Moody’s Investors Service assigned a AAA rating to the county’s $64.6 million limited tax refunding bonds.

“This is a testament to our fiscally conservative approach to draft a budget year after year that funds important programs and services without increasing property taxes,” County Judge Mark Henry said.

The county’s tax base has grown to historically high levels since Hurricane Ike, according to the report.

Within two years of the storm, the tax base had fully recovered and has grown at an average annual rate of 3.7 percent during the past five years.

College of

Education honors doctoral

graduates

The University of Houston-Clear Lake College of Education celebrated its newest Educational Leadership doctoral graduates during the school’s December commencement ceremonies.

The graduating class included Joanie DeForest, winner of the National Associate of Developmental Educators Outstanding Dissertation Award, and Skyler Rossacci, the university’s youngest doctoral graduate at age 25.

Professor to

enhance exercise for astronauts

A University Houston-Clear Lake professor is collaborating with a team at NASA’s Johnson Space Center to improve astronauts’ health with the help of a $400,000 grant from the National Space Biomedical Research Institute.

The team includes NASA-JSC researchers, behavioral scientists, software developers, exercise scientists and William Amonette, assistant professor of exercise and health sciences at UHCL.

Together, they are focusing on improving software systems for easy integration of virtual training tools on long-duration space flights.

The team is looking for recreationally active volunteers between the ages of 25 and 50.

For information, contact Amonette at amonette@uhcl.edu.

Lago Mar unveils first model home

Westin Homes recently completed its first model in Lago Mar, a master-planned community in Texas City.

“The opening of Lago Mar’s first model home is a cause for celebration,” said Jennifer Keller, president and chief operating officer of Land Tejas.

The 2,900-square-foot home at 3002 Broadhaven Drive features four bedrooms, 3 ½ baths, a study, a game room and a media room.

Homes in Lago Mar are priced from the mid $200,000s. Visit www.lagomarintexascity.com to learn more.

Fitch upgrades ACC bond rating

With a nod to revenue levels and stable operations, financial information services firm Fitch Ratings recently upgraded Alvin Community College’s bond rating to AA.

“Ample revenue-raising ability, solid expenditure control and a sound operating cushion provide the district with a high level of fundamental financial flexibility throughout the economic cycle,” according to the Fitch report.

The company also reported a strong financial outlook for ACC’s future, citing the area’s ongoing housing development and growth in the medical and healthcare sector.

The upgraded rating will provide improved interest rates for the college. For information, visit www.alvincollege.edu or call 281-756-3500.

Galveston chamber honors maritime excellence

The Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce recently presented the first H. Rudy Teichman Maritime Wheel of Excellence awards at its 171st annual meeting.

Recipients include T&T Marine, Gulf Copper, Industrial Materials Corp. and WWL Vehicle Services Americas Inc.

Visit www.galvestonchamber.com for information.

Clear Creek ISD names Citizen of the Year

Clear Creek Independent School District has chosen district alumnus and STEM advocate Joyce Abbey as its 2016 Citizen of the Year.

“Joyce’s service to this district and community is a full-circle success story of a Clear Creek High School graduate who takes every opportunity she has to advocate for what a good education can mean to a child,” Superintendent Greg Smith said.

Abbey will be honored at the Clear Creek Education Foundation’s gala in November along with: Scott Rainey, George G. Carlisle Distinguished Service Award; Janet Norman Brown, Thomas W. Horton, Riley Salmon and Dr. Brian Woods, Distinguished Alumni Award; Jerry Smith, CCISD Superstar Award; Dale Jensen, CCISD Secondary and Region 4 Teacher of the Year; Kristi Roney, CCISD Elementary Teacher of the Year; and Carol and Jim Saxe, Dennis Johnson Memorial Small Business Award.

For information, contact CCEF executive director Kaci Hanson, 281-284-0031.

Houston Methodist opens sports

medicine office

Houston Methodist Orthopedics & Sports Medicine at St. John has opened a second office in Clear Lake at 14903 El Camino Real.

Visit www.houstonmethodist.org/orthopedics/st-john for information.

Keep Friendswood Beautiful

calendars on sale

Residents can stay up to date with a 2017 Keep Friendswood Beautiful calendar featuring images from the organization’s recent photo contest.

The calendars, $5, are available at the Parks and Recreation office in City Hall, 910 S. Friendswood Drive.

Community leaders meet district

attorney-elect

Newly elected Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg discussed criminal prosecution in the Pasadena area with community leaders and residents during a recent luncheon at attorney Frank A. Hale’s office.

Attendees included private investigator Kathy Griffin, business owner Brad Hance, attorney Walter Mahoney, Harris County Port Commissioner Roy Mease, Sagemont Church pastor John Morgan, entrepreneur Jack Rodriguez, Precinct 8 Constable Phil Sandlin, attorney Robert Talton, banker Wayne Webb, Project Joy and Hope founder and executive director Jan Wheeler and Pasadena Chamber of Commerce President Christina Womack.

applications sought for academy for first responders

The Deer Park Volunteer Fire Department is accepting applications for its fire and EMS academy.

“I would encourage anyone who has ever been interested in serving this community as a firefighter or as an emergency medical provider to apply for our March academy as soon as possible,” assistant fire chief Phillip Arroyo said.

Firefighter applicants must be between 21 and 55 years of age; EMS applicants must be between 19 and 55 years of age.

Visit www.dpvfd.org/Join-Our-Team.htm to learn more.