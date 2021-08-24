Cancel
Danger driver sped through Sunderland city centre at 70mph

Sunderland Echo
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePolice spotted Kyal Mattocks driving too fast, in the middle of the road, in Sunderland on October 26. Newcastle Crown Court heard the 26-year-old, who had no licence or insurance, did not let the police presence stop him. Judge Sarah Mallett said: "You went on to drive at speed of...

www.sunderlandecho.com

#Sunderland#Newcastle Crown Court
Public SafetySunderland Echo

Man punched and kneed woman in face in Sunderland city centre attack

Colin Cook was out on bail for setting his dog on a police officer when he joined in the attack on a woman in Sunderland city centre last July. Newcastle Crown Court heard the 35-year-old had been out with an unknown woman and they "got talking" to a couple who were asking where to buy crack cocaine.
Yakima, WAFOX 11 and 41

An intoxicated driver sped through a red light killing three

YAKIMA, WA – Three people died in a car crash at the intersection of South 48th Avenue and West Nob Hill Boulevard at 10:30 p.m. on August 31st. Yakima Police said the driver was intoxicated and will be charged with Vehicular Homicide and Vehicular Assault. Two people died on impact,...
Madison, GAMorgan County Citizen

Teen crashes into house after dangerous chase through Madison

A 16-year-old male faces a host of charges, including DUI drugs, after he allegedly led police on a harrowing high speed chase through downtown Madison before he slammed the vehicle into an East Avenue residence. According to Madison Police Department reports, an officer allegedly observed a 1992 Buick LeSabre blow...
Public SafetyBBC

CCTV from optician shops inquiry

Designer glasses frames worth tens of thousands of pounds have been stolen from a string of opticians across Scotland. BBC Scotland has spoken to eight affected opticians who have shared CCTV footage of the incidents and believe the same thief targeted their shops. It is understood at least six other...
Rochester, NY13 WHAM

Delivery driver stabbed in the city

Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester Police say a delivery driver was stabbed late Thursday night while delivering food on Lehigh Avenue. The 35-year-old's injuries are considered serious, but not life-threatening. He's only been identified as a non-city resident. No arrests have been made. Anyone with information is asked to call 911...
AccidentsInternational Business Times

Husband And Wife Jump Off Bridge With 2 Children In Suicide Pact

A man and his wife took their own lives last week by jumping with their two children into a river in the Indian state of Andhra Pradesh — an incident which police said was caused by family disputes. The bodies of 38-year-old Kanchi Satish and their 2-year-old daughter, Bindu Sri...
WorldPopculture

Actress Arrested After Cops Raid Her Home and Allegedly Find Drugs

Pori Moni, a popular Bangladeshi movie star and model, was arrested during a drug raid earlier this month. Mori, 28, later claimed she was framed. After three rounds of questioning with the police, she was ordered to go back to jail on Saturday. Back on Aug. 4, members of the...
PetsInternational Business Times

Leopard Drags Away 10-Year-Old Boy In Front Of His Friends, Child’s Half-Eaten Body Found

The half-eaten body of a 10-year-old boy was found in a forest after he was attacked and dragged away by a leopard in the Indian state of Madhya Pradesh. The boy had gone with his friends to graze cattle in a forest Monday when the incident took place. The police said the leopard was reportedly hiding in the bushes, while the victim and his friends were roaming around, unaware of the animal's presence. The leopard then jumped on the boy and dragged him away, the Free Press Journal reported.
Law EnforcementPosted by
The Independent

Police investigating footage of prison officer appearing to kiss inmate

Police are investigating leaked hidden camera footage of a female prison officer appearing to kiss an inmate in his cell at a Scottish jail.The minute-long video shows an HMP Addiewell prisoner being filmed from behind as the officer enters the cell. The prisoner pushes the door closed and pulls in the officer by the arm for the kiss.The prisoner releases the officer’s arm, and the pair appear to speak briefly before the officer leaves the cell. Prison chiefs called in police to investigate the footage, which was reportedly filmed in recent weeks.A Police Scotland spokesperson told The Independent: “We are aware of the incident and inquiries are at an early stage to establish the full circumstances.”A spokesperson for HMP Addiewell, which is run by private company Sodexo, confirmed the officer no longer worked at the West Lothian prison.“We are unable to comment any further,” they added.HMP Addiewell houses about 700 men, including both those who are convicted and those awaiting trial.In 2019, inspectors described staffing levels at the prison as “far from ideal”.
New York City, NYPosted by
Black Enterprise

D.C. Police Officer Shoots and Kills A Black Man Who Was Asleep in Vehicle Footage Reveals

A police officer is under fire for shooting a Black man as he was sleeping in his vehicle based on video footage released to the public from a police officer’s body camera. According to NPR WAMU 88.5, a police officer from D.C. shot 10 rounds into a car that had a Black man who had fallen asleep in a car at a traffic light. The video footage that the police department released reveals the incident that took place last week on Wednesday.
Public SafetyPosted by
Daily Mail

Ten hostages are strapped to getaway cars as human shields as 50 criminals armed with assault rifles and bombs raid EVERY bank in Brazilian city centre

Civilian hostages were strapped to the outside of getaway cars during a huge bank raid by dozens of heavily armed robbers in southern Brazil. Up to 50 robbers armed with machine guns, bombs and drones are thought to have raided every bank in the centre of Araçatuba city starting around midnight Monday.

