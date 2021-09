Some of the best soccer teams in the world are coming to Portland for a mini tournament that promises to crown the “World’s Best Club.”. That lofty title may be a bit of a stretch — more marketing hype than anything — but the Women’s International Champions Cup is still a rare chance to see two of Europe’s best clubs, Barcelona and Olympique Lyonnais, face off against the NWSL’s best teams of the last two Challenge Cups, the Portland Thorns and the Houston Dash.