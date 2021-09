It’s no secret that Beyoncé and Jay-Z are fans of Jean-Michel Basquiat — Jay-Z in particular has been known to name check the endlessly famous multidisciplinary artist in his lyrics — but the celebrity couple has taken their fandom to a new level with their first advertisement appearance for Tiffany & Co. In the campaign, which was made as part of Tiffany & Co.’s About Love initiative, Jay and Bey are pictured posting next to Equals Pi, a 1982 canvas by Basquiat that had previously belonged to a private collector. Although Jay and Bey have a robust personal art collection, Equals Pi is actually owned by Tiffany & Co.