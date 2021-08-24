Tenure-Track Positions at Antai College of Economic and Management, Shanghai Jiao Tong University

Cancel
Antai College of Economics and Management at Shanghai Jiao Tong University (Shanghai, China) invites applications for tenure-track Assistant/Associate/Full Professor positions in all areas of Management Science, particularly, Business Statistics, Analytics, Operations Management, and Operations Research, starting from September 2022. Applicants should have obtained or expect to obtain (within the 2021-2022 academic year) a Ph.D. in a related field.

