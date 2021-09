If you've noticed that you're paying more at the pump than usual, you're not alone—gas prices have skyrocketed in recent months thanks to a short supply and an increasingly high demand. In fact, according to the latest AAA data, as of Aug. 9, the average price of gasoline in the U.S. is $3.19 per gallon. That's more than a dollar over the national average at this time last year. With that in mind, we wanted to see which state has the most expensive gas in the U.S. Using the AAA data as of Aug. 9, we've ranked all 50 states by the average cost per gallon of regular grade fuel.