Fall Sports Preview: Experienced Bethlehem Academy volleyball targeting specific, lofty goals

By MICHAEL HUGHES michael.hughes@apgsomn.com
southernminn.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter graduating only two seniors from last season’s second-place squad in the Gopher Conference, the Bethlehem Academy volleyball team is eyeing a prosperous season. That returning experience has been recognized in the preseason, with the Cardinals starting the year as Minnesota’s No. 5-ranked team in Class A. All that’s led Bethlehem Academy to not only enter the season with specific goals surrounding its serve-receive and hitting percentages, but also some benchmarks surrounding its ability to collect some hardware this fall.

