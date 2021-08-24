Fall Sports Preview: Experienced Bethlehem Academy volleyball targeting specific, lofty goals
After graduating only two seniors from last season’s second-place squad in the Gopher Conference, the Bethlehem Academy volleyball team is eyeing a prosperous season. That returning experience has been recognized in the preseason, with the Cardinals starting the year as Minnesota’s No. 5-ranked team in Class A. All that’s led Bethlehem Academy to not only enter the season with specific goals surrounding its serve-receive and hitting percentages, but also some benchmarks surrounding its ability to collect some hardware this fall.www.southernminn.com
