Algeria breaks off diplomatic ties with neighboring Morocco

Lewiston Morning Tribune
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleALGIERS, Algeria (AP) — Algeria formally broke off diplomatic relations with neighboring Morocco on Tuesday, with the foreign minister citing a series of alleged hostile acts. The move culminates a period of growing tension between the North African countries which are mired in a decades-long feud, with their borders closed...

lmtribune.com

Comments / 0

Ramtane Lamamra
#Morocco#Foreign Relations#North African#High Security Council#Aps News Agency#Arab League#Algerian#Israeli#U N#Algiers#The Polisario Front
Worldspectrumlocalnews.com

Libya's neighbors meet, urge foreign fighters to leave

ALGIERS, Algeria (AP) — Countries neighboring Libya wrapped up their meeting Tuesday in Algeria, with calls for foreign fighters and mercenaries to be pulled out from the conflict-stricken North African nation. The two-day meeting also urged Libyan parties to stick to a political road map that ended hostilities last year...
Politicsmilwaukeesun.com

Following border tensions, King of Morocco reaches out to Spain

Following a rift that began in spring, Morocco's King Mohammed said his country now seeks to strengthen its relations with Spain. However, he warned that Morocco would not let "its best interests be trampled on." This past April, Spain caused an uproar when it allowed an independence leader from Western...
Politicskfgo.com

Morocco wants strong ties with Spain after diplomatic rift -king says

RABAT (Reuters) – Morocco is keen to strengthen ties with Spain after a rift between the two countries this spring, Moroccan King Mohammed said on Friday, though he added the crisis had shaken mutual trust. “We are keen today to strengthen (ties) bearing in mind the need for a common...
Environmentb975.com

Algeria accuses groups it links to Morocco, Israel of setting wildfires

ALGIERS (Reuters) – Algeria on Wednesday blamed devastating wildfires this month on two groups it recently designated as terrorist organisations, adding that one of them was backed by Morocco and Israel. The president’s office said police had arrested 22 people for starting the deadly fires, but said ultimate responsibility lay...
Middle Eastkfgo.com

Israel, Morocco to upgrade ties and open embassies, Israeli FM says

RABAT (Reuters) – Israel and Morocco plan to upgrade their restored diplomatic relations and open embassies within several months, Israel’s foreign minister said during a visit to the North African kingdom on Thursday. Morocco was one of four Arab countries – along with the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Sudan...
World104.1 WIKY

Israel’s top diplomat makes first visit to Morocco since upgrade in ties

JERUSALEM (Reuters) – Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid departed for Morocco on Wednesday in what will be the first visit by Israel’s top diplomat since the two countries upgraded ties last year. Israel and Morocco agreed in December to resume diplomatic relations and re-launch direct flights under a deal brokered...
MilitaryPosted by
thedrive

The Story Of The Mysterious White 727 That Appeared In Kabul After The Bombing Of Abbey Gate

The old 727 showing up among the military transports at Kabul International drew a lot of interest among flight trackers and open-source intel gurus. The evacuation of Kabul is like none other in history. With open-source intelligence tools abound, including daily satellite images, flight tracking, and even a live camera feed overwatching Hamid Karzai International Airport, the average person can keep tabs on this historic event and unprecedented multi-national military operation in their own homes. In the panopticon that is today's internet age, peculiarities stand out. One such surprise was seeing a gleaming-white, but quite geriatric 727-200 appear on Kabul's ragged skyline, landing at the under siege airport amongst the constant flow of C-17s, A400Ms, C-130s, a few modern airliners, and other usual suspects.
U.S. Politicsthelibertydaily.com

Seven Busloads of American Women Refused Entry to Airport, Now in Taliban’s Hands

The nightmare scenario in Afghanistan is worse than the vast majority of Americans realize as mainstream media refuses to report the truth from the ground. Making the disinformation worse is the White House’s attempts to hide the facts in an obvious PR campaign. With thousands of Americans stranded and now being hunted, the Biden regime is focused on optics.
WorldPosted by
The Independent

Man ‘raped and beaten by the Taliban in Kabul after he was duped into meeting them’

Taliban members beat and raped a gay man after they tricked him into meeting them.Two militants had pretended to be a friend that could help the man, who was in hiding, escape Afghanistan.The victim, whose name has not been revealed to protect his identity, met them in Kabul after three weeks of talking online.The Taliban members assaulted and raped him, the man’s friend and LGBT activist Artemis Akbary has told ITV.They also forced the man to give them his father’s phone number, so that they could tell him his son is gay.Mr Akbary, who now lives in Turkey, has said: “[The...
Immigrationthelibertydaily.com

U.S. Citizen Mother and Her Three Children Escorted by Taliban to Kabul Airport Denied Entry by U.S. General

The American mainstream media cover-up of the carnage that has happened and will continue to happen in Afghanistan is in full swing. They are working on behalf of the Biden regime to suppress news of the tremendous bloodshed and heartbreaking stories of U.S. citizens being abandoned. This is why you won’t see Dr. Lawrence Sellin on CNN any time soon.
EuropePosted by
Daily Mail

'Nazi death quarry' where Hitler's forces massacred women and children by caving in their skulls en route to Stalingrad is unearthed in Russian town

Gruesome evidence of how the Nazis massacred women and tiny children has emerged from a Hitler 'death quarry' in Russia. Some 3,500 people were executed in a genocide mass grave at Salsk brickworks but diggers have been especially appalled at the discovery of the remains of dozens of slaughtered boys and girls, including babies.
U.S. Politicskurv.com

Split UN Security Council Urges Taliban To Allow Travel, Aid

(AP) A divided U.N. Security Council is pressing the Taliban to live up to pledges to let people leave Afghanistan after the U.S. withdraws its forces. But China and Russia have refused to back the resolution, which they portray as diverting blame for the chaos surrounding the U.S. pullout. French Deputy Ambassador Nathalie Broadhurst, said after Monday’s vote that “this lack of unity is a disappointment for us” and for Afghans. Russia and China abstained from the vote and did not veto the measure. France sponsored the resolution along with Britain and the U.S. It also calls for letting humanitarian aid flow, upholding human rights and combating terrorism. The vote came shortly before the U.S. moved its last troops out of Afghanistan, ending America’s longest war.
U.S. Politicsbuffalonynews.net

UN Security Council to meet on Afghanistan

Washington DC [US], August 30 (ANI): With the US military drawdown from Afghanistan on the verge of completion, the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) is set to meet at 3 pm Eastern Time (ET) Monday, to discuss the ongoing developments in Afghanistan. The UN Security Council is likely to be...
Foreign PolicyRebel Yell

UN Security Council Increases Pressure on Taliban With Resolution |

New York (AP) – The UN Security Council is increasing pressure on Islamist Taliban militants to allow Afghans to leave their homelands unhindered. A corresponding resolution was adopted Monday by the most powerful UN body with 13 votes in favor, Russia and China abstained. In the resolution submitted to the...

