Pakistan’s counter-terrorism agency have killed 11 alleged Islamic State (IS) group militants in raids carried out in the early hours of Tuesday morning in the restive Baluchistan province of the country, police claimed.The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) along with local security forces carried out the operation in the Mastung district after receiving the intelligence report of the hideout of suspected IS terrorist.The counter-terrorism unit surrounded the alleged militants and asked them to surrender before the intense shootout brokeout. The police said they were attacked by hand grenades by the militants and police retaliated with fire to neutralise the threat.Suicide belts,...