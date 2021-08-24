Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Columbia, MO

Look for places to show and develop gratitude in life

By C.W. DAWSON
Columbia Missourian
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleT he most powerful weapon against your daily battles is finding the courage to be grateful anyway.” — Unknown. The other day, I engaged in a conversation with an acquaintance about life. In this 10- to 15-minute exchange, my acquaintance did nothing but complain. He complained about the government — national, state and local; he complained about mask mandates and COVID-19 and accompanying variants; he complained about how rude people are; how there was nothing to do in Columbia; how irrelevant churches have become; how young people do not respect adults, and on and on. After walking away from this gentleman, I thought to myself: What ever happened to gratitude?

www.columbiamissourian.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Columbia, MO
Columbia, MO
Health
Local
Missouri Health
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aristotle
Person
Meister Eckhart
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mercedes#African American#Columbia College#Missourian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
Columbia, MOColumbia Missourian

Colorism claim in a world of whiteness raises big questions

About a week ago, an African American man told me he believed he was discriminated against in a hiring process here in Columbia. The interesting thing to me in his claim was that he did not believe he did not get the job because he was a Black man per se, but because he was a dark-skinned Black man. He was, according to him, a victim of colorism.
EducationPride Publishing

Faith of A Mustard Seed

Experience as a component of theology is, I think, the grounding factor. The places, the spaces, the faces of any life, both as an individual or as a part of one’s total historicity will ultimately alter any source or tradition. It has always been interesting to me to hear persons...
Religionsoutheastoutlook.org

Creating a God-honoring relationship with your adolescent

Last fall I wrote an article titled, “How to improve relationships with your adult children.” Ironically, I had just begun counseling to do so. My article’s message was love, listen and support, and creating a God-honoring relationship with your adolescents is similar. Feeling loved is important at every age. Philippians...
Religionheraldcourier.com

PLAYL: Simple words of gratitude

Extending his hand, he offered words of introduction: “Hi. I’m Bob.”. The name embroidered on his scrubs was more formal. “Charles R. Kaelin, M.D.”. Leaning against an examination table, I really did not feel like formalities, but I shook his hand, gently, and returned the greeting. Pain shot through my lower back. It was my own fault for not listening to my wife, but that didn’t make it hurt any less. A few hours earlier the pain was so excruciating that I had agreed to seek help. So we found ourselves “walking in” at Sport Ortho Urgent Care in Mt. Juliet.
ReligionGreenfield Daily Reporter

Mark Franke: Absolute truths define a culture

I am blessed in having many intelligent friends, several of whom deserve the adjective “brilliant.” Most have doctorates in something, and I don’t hesitate to query them on every occasion that presents itself. One such friend is a semi-retired theology professor. Every time I listen to him, I feel like...
Mental HealthThrive Global

The Gratitude Protocol

I recently returned from my Entrepreneurs’ Organization (EO) Forum retreat in Santa Barbara. During our annual retreats, we learn tools that we can take both in our personal and entrepreneurial lives. One of the things we learned was the Gratitude Protocol by Dr. Maria Nemeth. It’s a simple practice that...
nrcolumbus.com

Column: A look at life’s verities

As I have now reached that age that some refer to as “elderly,” I look back on what I learned from my elders: my parents, grandparents and some of my uncles and aunts. (At the time, some of my uncles and aunts were the age I am now.) In retrospect,...
Religionrockdalenewtoncitizen.com

ARMSTRONG-REINER: Look at life and worship as a celebration

One of the many things I miss as we continue to work ourselves in and out of this pandemic is the church potluck. There is always the standard fare that gets brought: several different forms of Jello salad, a bucket of fried chicken or chicken fingers, green salads, and, of course, the brownies and cookies. But then you have the new dishes that get brought. One potluck we had people bring food based on their cultural heritage. Thus, we sampled dishes from Jamaica, Germany, Guyana and West Africa. Church potlucks are a feast celebrated and enriched by all our vast differences.
San Francisco, CAusfca.edu

Leaning Into Gratitude and Finding Connections

Crystal Vega ’18, a graduate of the Bachelor of Arts in Urban Studies and Critical Diversity program with a minor in Public Service and Community Engagement, took the initiative to join not one — but four — USF alumni groups post-graduation. As a member of the Latinx Alumni Society, Entertainment...
Religionthepostnewspaper.net

Knowing when to stand and when to be silent

Each week I spend a portion of my days writing and preparing messages. I pray and seek the Lord’s voice as I strain my spiritual ear to hear the direction he is leading me. We know that thousands of men and women write and speak for audiences regularly and they enjoy it. However, when it comes to the ministry and representing God, relaying what we believe is his truth is one of the most serious assignments I can think of and is rarely comfortable. Some have been serving as a watchman on the wall for many years and sense the reverence and responsibility that comes with the assignment. I spend a lot of time looking closely at the words I write as I seek wisdom and discernment before I release them and often after I have presented the message I will evaluate if I spoke what the Lord wanted me to say.
RelationshipsCreston News Advertiser

Moments hurt or help employee relationships

I know a man who is a business partner with a married couple. The business partnership is several years old and they have done quite well. Some time ago, the three were working on a big project for their business. As expected, the day to get the item done was long and full of hard work. Fortunately, the project was finished for the customer. The man and the woman of the married couple were celebrating the accomplishment and it turned into a typical embrace.
Relationship Advicepinedaleroundup.com

Relationships are hard

Gar and I are still married after 42 years, even after spending two winters in a 30-foot camper. I’m guessing, the only thing that keeps us from murdering each other is neither one wants to clean up the mess. I think we’ll make it another year or two, but there’s no guarantees. Not that we’re in ill health, no, it’s more sinister than that. Sometimes when he asks what’s for dinner, visions of sugarplums dance in my head, but in actuality, it’s his head bobbing without a body, because I’ve about had it with him not learning how to cook now that he’s semi-retired. And I’ll tell you another thing for free; he has the audacity to make quips like, “This potato salad is a little mustardy.” Like he has a food prep opinion I value.
RelationshipsAmarillo Globe-Times

Hensley: Talking to strangers can often turn out to be beneficial

A few weeks ago, I wrote about the worrisome decline of friends so many people seem to be experiencing in the aftermath of pandemic-enforced isolation and loneliness. Now, at the other end of the spectrum, an intriguing article from the Atlantic explains the benefits of talking to strangers. A recent...
Crowley, LAraynetoday.com

Expression of gratitude

Mia Thomas 14, of Reeves has spent the last six years expressing her gratitude to uniformed heroes who protect and serve with a small, thoughtful gift of a prayer card, St. Michael medal or just words of encouragement. More recently she has taken to raveling to different police departments and handing out support cards as well as having officers sign a Police Memorial flag. Shown during a recent visit to the Crowley Police Department are, from left, Officer Kurt Trahan, Thomas, Chief Jimmy Broussard and Officer Hunter Moore.
Mental HealthPosted by
Daily Herald

Can some people learn to 'let go' of their grief?

A while back I thought I was ready to let go of grief, at least some of it. And I started to draft about the possibility of doing so. But I didn't finish it, because I realized I was not really letting go, I had just learned over the years to better manage and cope with grief. It is still here with me.
SydneyThrive Global

Dan Haesler: “Practice Gratitude”

Practice Gratitude — Ask yourself, “What three little things am I grateful for today?” Right now it’s normal to focus on what we’ve lost — particularly if we’ve previously taken them for granted. However, it is important to focus on what we still have, for example, despite my family not knowing when we’ll get overseas to see the grandparents, at least we have video calling to keep in touch with them. It’s in times like this that you realize that the little things aren’t little.

Comments / 0

Community Policy