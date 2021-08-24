Look for places to show and develop gratitude in life
T he most powerful weapon against your daily battles is finding the courage to be grateful anyway.” — Unknown. The other day, I engaged in a conversation with an acquaintance about life. In this 10- to 15-minute exchange, my acquaintance did nothing but complain. He complained about the government — national, state and local; he complained about mask mandates and COVID-19 and accompanying variants; he complained about how rude people are; how there was nothing to do in Columbia; how irrelevant churches have become; how young people do not respect adults, and on and on. After walking away from this gentleman, I thought to myself: What ever happened to gratitude?www.columbiamissourian.com
