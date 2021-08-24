Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bryan County, GA

Aug. 24 - Bryan County, Pembroke, Richmond Hill approve intergovernmental agreement regarding service delivery

By Savannah Business Journal Staff Report
savannahbusinessjournal.com
 8 days ago

August 24, 2021 - Bryan County recently approved an Intergovernmental Agreement with the City of Pembroke and the City of Richmond Hill, concluding disputes and discussions related to Service Delivery. The Service Delivery Strategy (SDS) agreement approves the provision of services and funding for many of the governmental services provided by Pembroke, Richmond Hill, and the county that are relied upon by the public.

www.savannahbusinessjournal.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bryan County, GA
Government
County
Bryan County, GA
City
Richmond Hill, GA
Richmond Hill, GA
Government
City
Pembroke, GA
Local
Georgia Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Taylor
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Service Delivery#Sds#Tsplost#The General Fund#The Water And Sewer Fund#Bryan County Commission#Emergency Medical Service#Ems
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Supreme Court declines to block Texas abortion law

The Supreme Court has declined to block a deeply divisive Texas law that bans abortions after about six weeks of pregnancy — and effectively outlaws the procedure in most cases. Just after midnight on Thursday, the court issued a ruling that denies an emergency appeal from abortion providers by a...
IndustryPosted by
The Hill

Federal judge approves bankruptcy settlement for Purdue Pharma

A federal judge on Wednesday approved a controversial bankruptcy settlement for OxyContin manufacturer Purdue Pharma that would shield the members of the Sackler family who own the company from future opioid-related claims. Judge Robert Drain signed off on the settlement plan during a six-hour bench ruling, setting the stage for...
CelebritiesABC News

Mike Richards exits 'Jeopardy!' executive producer role

Mike Richards is officially out as executive producer of "Jeopardy!" after recently stepping down as the quiz show's new permanent host. The news was shared with "Jeopardy!" and "Wheel of Fortune" staff Tuesday via an internal note from Suzanne Prete, the executive vice president of business and strategy for both game shows.
Winston-salem, NCPosted by
NBC News

Shooting at North Carolina high school prompts lockdown, police say

A large police presence has responded to a high school in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, following what officials said was a school shooting. Authorities are working to clear Mount Tabor High School room by room, Winston-Salem City Manager Lee Garrity told NBC News on Wednesday. The scene is still active and it’s unclear if anyone was injured or if a suspect is still at large.
Florida StatePosted by
CBS News

Florida withholds school officials' pay over mask mandates

Florida is escalating the battle over masks in schools by taking aim at administrators, with the state's Department of Education on Monday saying it is withholding pay for school board members in two districts that are requiring facial coverings. The move comes after Florida Governor Ron DeSantis suffered a court...

Comments / 0

Community Policy