Aug. 24 - Bryan County, Pembroke, Richmond Hill approve intergovernmental agreement regarding service delivery
August 24, 2021 - Bryan County recently approved an Intergovernmental Agreement with the City of Pembroke and the City of Richmond Hill, concluding disputes and discussions related to Service Delivery. The Service Delivery Strategy (SDS) agreement approves the provision of services and funding for many of the governmental services provided by Pembroke, Richmond Hill, and the county that are relied upon by the public.www.savannahbusinessjournal.com
