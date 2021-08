Maxine Franks, 84, of Gallatin died Tuesday, August 24. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the Active Aging Resource Center in Gallatin. Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Saturday, August at Stith Funeral Home in Gallatin. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday also at the funeral home. Friends may call after 11 AM Friday at the funeral home. Burial to follow the services at Hillcrest Cemetery in Gallatin.