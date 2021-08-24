Cancel
Business

AARON ABRAMOVITZ named executive vice president, chief financial officer and treasurer of Georgia Power

By Savannah Business Journal Staff Report
savannahbusinessjournal.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAugust 24, 2021 - Georgia Power’s Board of Directors has elected Aaron Abramovitz, Southern Nuclear vice president of business operations for Vogtle 3 & 4, as executive vice president, chief financial officer and treasurer of Georgia Power, effective Sept. 1, 2021. In his new role, Abramovitz will be responsible for overseeing the company’s accounting and financial functions.

