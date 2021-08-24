AARON ABRAMOVITZ named executive vice president, chief financial officer and treasurer of Georgia Power
August 24, 2021 - Georgia Power’s Board of Directors has elected Aaron Abramovitz, Southern Nuclear vice president of business operations for Vogtle 3 & 4, as executive vice president, chief financial officer and treasurer of Georgia Power, effective Sept. 1, 2021. In his new role, Abramovitz will be responsible for overseeing the company’s accounting and financial functions.www.savannahbusinessjournal.com
