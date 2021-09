With the Recipe Tin Project, you win some and you lose some but this pie is most definitely the former. When I saw the recipe card and that it had just three ingredients, I was intrigued but didn’t have terribly high expectations. How much flavor can three ingredients provide? A lot, it turns out. This pie feels nostalgic, even if I’ve never had it before, and it reminds me a lot of Key Lime Pie but one thing’s for sure – it’s a heck of a lot easier to make!