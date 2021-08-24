Cancel
Album: Toyah - Posh Pop

By Thomas H Green
theartsdesk.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToyah is enjoyably eccentric, even when her music does not appeal, thus I really wanted to like this album, a celebration of her indefatigable spirit, but it failed to win me over. Co-written and produced by regular collaborator Simon Darlow, and with contributions from Fripp, the overall tone is ebullient,...

theartsdesk.com

