(The Center Square) – Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed 43 bills Friday. The Legislature sent the governor more than 650 bills they passed both chambers in the spring. One measure he signed prohibits schools from issuing policies on hairstyles associated with race or ethnicity. Senate Bill 817, starting on Jan. 1, 2022. He signed that with a ceremony Friday in Chicago. Another measure his office announced Friday is now signed, House Bill 219, aims at ending the use of physical restraints when disciplining students in public schools. That measure takes effect immediately.