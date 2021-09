Governor Northam brought encouraging news to the “money committees” in his August 18 report on state revenues, with strong growth in all major General Fund revenue sources resulting in a record surplus of $2.6 billion in FY 2021. Although the Governor noted that uncertainty remains regarding the future course of the COVID-19 pandemic, he described the state’s finances as “solid,” touting the significant improvement in the state’s economic outlook since 2020, the state’s maintenance of its triple-A bond rating, and its selection as “America’s Top State For Business” by CNBC twice in a row. He pointed to the state’s reserves as another marker of fiscal health, noting that the Commonwealth is on track to have almost 15 percent of General Fund revenues in reserves by the end of his term, close to doubling his original goal of setting aside 8 percent of GF revenues.