Police Log

HUNTINGDON CO. — State police at Huntingdon are alerting the public that a sobriety checkpoint operation will be conducted within the county in the upcoming weeks. Motorists who encounter the checkpoint will be stopped briefly. When there is an indication that a driver has consumed alcohol or controlled substances or has committed any other violation of the law, the occupants of the vehicle may be detained for further investigation. Primary emphasis will be on driving-under-the-influence violations but all laws will be enforced.