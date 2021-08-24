Why Are People So Into Astrology All of a Sudden?
Humans have looked to the stars for guidance since the beginning of time. In fact, astrology has been around for thousands of years. While it’s no longer regarded as the scholarly tradition it was centuries ago, many individuals continue to study the influence of celestial bodies on human activity. The general interest in astrology has grown steadily over the past few decades, building the foundation for its seemingly-sudden surge of popularity today.www.discovermagazine.com
Comments / 0