Tuesday Stir
-Las Vegas is pitching itself as the ultimate destination to watch and experience sports. Now that the Raiders are allowing fans into Allegiant Stadium, and the city is hosting sports ranging from NHL hockey to minor league baseball, pro rodeo, college basketball, Nascar races and more, the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority decided to dub the city “The Greatest Arena on Earth.” The campaign from R&R Partners is narrated/voiced by hip-hop poet, writer and voice-over artist J. Ivy.www.adweek.com
Comments / 0