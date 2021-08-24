Tuesday Stir

When Alex Trebek, the beloved Jeopardy! host of 37 years, died in 2020, finding someone to fill his shoes seemed impossible. After lengthy trials with many guest hosts vying for the role, executives landed on Mike Richards, one of the show's executive producers, and The Big Bang Theory star Mayim Bialik. While Bialik has largely had a warm welcome among Jeopardy! fans, Richards' transition hasn't been as smooth. In addition to lawsuits from Richards' time executive producing The Price Is Right that recently resurfaced, his old podcast recordings in which he made disparaging remarks about women and race, among other things, are also being reexamined. To see why Richards is under fire and how he responded, read on.