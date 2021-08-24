BarrettSF Names Four New Partners in Response to a Year of Growth

BarrettsSF has promoted four longtime employees to partners in response to new business assignments over the last eight months, including two wins yet to be announced. Jillian Davis has been promoted to partner, head of strategy, up from associate partner, director of strategy. Todd Eisner rises to partner, executive creative director, from associate partner, creative director. Conor Duignan has been promoted to partner, head of production, from associate partner, head of production, and Molly Warner has been upped to partner, head of people, from associate partner, head of people.